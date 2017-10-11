First Annual Fly Fishing Celebration Scheduled In Littleton, New Hampshire

The Dr. Richard J. Schilling Community Fly Fishing Celebration is planned for Saturday, October 14

Schilling Beer Co., in partnership with Trout Unlimited and Chutters, announces the First Annual Dr. Richard J. Schilling Community Fly Fishing Celebration scheduled for Saturday, October 14. The event includes a casting clinic, educational booths, vendors, a catch and release tournament, a brewery dinner and a silent auction. “This was a very natural expression of seeking to honor my grandfather ("Opa") by promoting the sport that he has been so passionate about all of his life–a passion that he shared with us and many others.” replied Jeff Cozzens, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Beer Co., when asked how the fly fishing celebration came to be. “This celebration is far from simply a technical seminar; it's about sharing a generational passion and a lifestyle that can't help but make us all better human beings.”

The morning kicks off with a Casting Clinic for beginners and children with local guide Paul Starring of Grid North Guide Service, expert Sean Doll and Trout Unlimited. The clinic will include two free sessions, the first from 9:00 to 10:15am and the second from 10:30 to 11:15am. Trout Unlimited will have loaner rods available for use and vendor tables will also be available. Basic fly rod set-up, fly tying, and entomology and stream restoration booths will be set up throughout the day to introduce and educate beginners and children to the sport of fly fishing, while fostering an appreciation for the river and giving them the confidence they need to succeed in the sport.

“Teaching young people how to fly fish and about trout habitat and conservation is better for everyone” said Cozzens, who sees events such as this, as important pieces of helping to build a happier and healthier community for kids to grow up in. “It promotes a concern for the natural environment that we all share, causing us to consider the environmental legacy that we leave to others; it can impact economies by opening new modes of tourism and jobs; it can strengthen friendships and give families another way to spend quality time together; and like Opa (Cozzen’s grandfather) said, fly fishing teaches us to slow down, reflect and learn–traits that we all need.”

The First Annual Ammonoosuc Three-Fly Team Challenge is a catch and release fly fishing tournament that will take place from 12:30 to 5pm. Teams will be made up of two people and registration for the team is $70. Registration is limited to only 15 teams and early registration is encouraged. Teams will be able to use two flies of their choice and a third fly, Dr. Schilling’s favorite Northern Michigan fly, the Brown and White Bivisible. Prizes will be donated by local merchants and winners will have their name displayed on a plaque in Schilling Beer. Co.

A dinner will be hosted at Schilling Beer Co., starting at 6:00pm, featuring appetizers, a wood-fired pizza buffet and a cash bar with local hard cider and wine. There will be a silent auction at the dinner and all of the money that’s raised will go to the Dr. Richard J. Schilling Scholarship Fund, which will send area children to the NH Council of Trout Unlimited’s Trout Camp to learn about fly fishing, trout habitat and cold-water conservation.Funds will also be used for equipment and supplies for Trout Camp. Registration for the dinner is $35 and is limited to 65 seats. Register for any of the day’s events at https://www.ammotu.org/news-events

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14787711.htm