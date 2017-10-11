FirstService Residential Adds White Bluff Resort to its Dallas Market Portfolio of Managed Communities

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Texas’ leading residential property management company brings exceptional service to luxurious Lake Whitney community

FirstService Residential, the leading property and homeowners association (HOA) management company in Texas, has been selected to deliver management services for White Bluff, a luxurious gated-resort community located southwest of Dallas on the banks of Lake Whitney.

“White Bluff Resort is an amazingly multifaceted property with a range of luxury amenities that provide a robust lifestyle for residents,” said Terry Bascher, senior vice president of management for FirstService Residential in Dallas. “We are confident that our industry-leading lifestyle and amenity programming, our unmatched motivation to provide genuinely helpful, high-level services and our access to a vast wealth of management resources will enhance the quality of living and property values for the entire community.”

White Bluff Resort boasts 6,000 home sites over 3,000 acres, and features two championship golf courses, onsite upscale and casual dining, private marina, five parks, five swimming pools, fishing ponds, a fitness center and more. Also unique to White Bluff is its options for non-resident guests to stay at one of several inviting accommodations including a 28-room inn, rustic cabins, one or two bedroom condominiums or at the RV and wilderness camping park.

“We are very impressed with the level of expertise presented by FirstService Residential,” stated Jim Fletcher, secretary of the board of directors for White Bluff Property Owners Association. “From our first interaction, the team was detailed and responsive to our questions, and their high client retention rate demonstrates that they deliver on their promises and truly care for the communities they serve.”

In addition to community management services, White Bluff residents will benefit from FirstService Residential Connect, the company’s community association technology platform, which will serve to better manage property owner records, billing, fee collections and more.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/Texas.

