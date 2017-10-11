Georgia State Places in Top 100 in Law, Business and Economics In Times Higher Education Global University Rankings

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Georgia State University has been ranked among the top 100 best universities in the world to study law, as well as business and economics, by Times Higher Education of London.

The university ranked 75th in law and 97th in business and economics in the 2018 Times HigherEducation World University Rankings. The top 1,000 universities around the world were evaluated by the publication.

The universities evaluated represent no more than 5 percent of about 20,000 higher education institutions across the globe. Institutions are assessed based on multiple performance metrics, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, research publication citations and international outlook.

Scoring for Georgia State’s ranking in 75th place in law was highest in teaching and publication citations. For business and economics, the institution’s strongest scores were in publication citations and research.

Times Higher Education is a weekly publication based in London, covering issues related to higher education across the globe. The publication has published its World University Rankings since 2004. For more about the rankings, visit https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2018/world-ranking.

