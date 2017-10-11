Global Green Packaging Market to Witness US $203.1 Bn by 2021

Green Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2015 – 2021”

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/10/2017 — The report segments the global green packaging market on the basis of application, packaging type, and geography. Reusable packaging, degradable packaging, and recycled content packaging are the segments of the market based on product type.

Personal care products, healthcare products, food and beverages, and others are the segments that divide the global market on the basis of application. Amongst these, packaging for food and beverages is ahead of all other application segments and will register a CAGR of 6.4% for the 2015-2021 period. With increasing consumer awareness for eco-friendly packaging, product manufacturers are focused on developing improved green packaging solutions.

Currently, the U.S. is the largest market for green packaging due to the easy availability of eco-friendly packaging products and government initiatives for the same being deployed on a large scale. China and India are expected to emerge as significant markets for green packaging due to the increasing cognizance of environmental deterioration.

View and Download TOC of Green Packaging Market Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/711

Other than this, concern for the environment, which is the subject of discussion in various big and small industries, has prompted enterprises to 'go green' in every way at all possible levels of human activity.

Depleting natural resources have necessitated the utilization of alternatives; green packaging holds significant importance therein. Easy availability of raw materials for green packaging and the recyclable characteristics of these materials have proven to be a highly sustainable packaging option. Government support in this regard for the availability of raw materials for green packaging has been fruitful for the development of this market.

Request and Download Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=711

However, the green packaging market is subject to several detrimental factors. The increasing production cost of green packaging, which results in lower profit margins for entities in the value chain, is slowing the market's growth. Nevertheless, several governments across the world are taking initiatives to address this issue, which is expected to turn into profitable payoffs for market entities.

Across the globe, the increasing environmental awareness among consumers is one of the major factors driving the global market for green packaging. Green packaging made out of natural materials such as paper and straw is free of leaching issues if used for the packaging of liquid foods. On the contrary, plastic packaging when used for the packaging of liquid foods, could release toxins into the food due to a reaction with the packaged content. This food can have serious health implications depending on the quality of the plastic packaging.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/green-packaging-market.html

Transparency Market Research's new market study on the global green packaging market discusses the vital aspects of this market. The report is titled, "Green Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2015 – 2021". According to the report, the global green packaging market will be valued at US$203.1 bn by 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% between 2015 and 2021. The market had a valuation of US$132.4 bn in 2014.

Buy Full Green Packaging Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=711

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/global-green-packaging-market-to-witness-us-2031-bn-by-2021-875408.htm