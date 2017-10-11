IMAGEhost for Microfiche to Debut at ARMA LIVE! in Orlando

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Crowley's IMAGEhost software now supports both microfilm and microfiche collection online hosting

Patrick Crowley, vice president of The Crowley Company, announced today that IMAGEhost, The Crowley Company’s online hosting, viewing and sharing platform for microfilm has expanded to include microfiche. The enhanced software will debut in Booth 215 at the ARMA LIVE! Expo, an international conference and trade show for record managers, beginning Sunday, October 15th in Orlando, Florida.

The platform allows viewers to sign in to a secure portal to view an organization’s microfilm or microfiche collection in its original format. “Many of the organizations that have microfilm collections also have archived records on fiche,” explains Crowley. “Thus, it’s a natural extension for IMAGEhost to accommodate microfiche. The ability to quickly look up original records online from any device adds a new dimension of efficiency to data search.”

Viewers can quickly search their scanned and indexed collections by name or file number; using the OCR option, operators can drill down further by keyword. The comprehensive edit functions allow users to adjust for film or fiche quality, redact information as required and save, print or email. View video here.

Three Options Deliver Client Flexibility



As Crowley explains it, there are three primary methods for record managers to institute IMAGEhost. “The first is for Crowley Imaging, Crowley’s service bureau, to scan the microfilm and microfiche and host it online. A second option is for owners of Crowley’s Mekel Technology MACH5, 10 or 12 microfilm scanners or MACH6 and 7 microfiche scanners to scan their own collections and then utilize IMAGEhost’s hosting services. The third is for organizations that prefer to host their collections themselves. They simply purchase the software and either scan the microfilm themselves if they’re MACH-series owners or utilize Crowley Imaging’s digitization services.”

Scanners Available for Hands-on Demonstration



Also on hand at ARMA LIVE! in Booth 215 will be a wide selection of scanners to meet the diverse needs of records managers in offices and organizations of all sizes. These include:

Bound and Loose Document Scanners:



Crowley ODS (walk-up ease for patrons)



Zeutschel OS 16000 (archive quality scans for back-office)

Document Scanners:



InoTec 4×3 (up to 340 ipm)



InoTec 8×1 (up to 600 ipm)

Microform Scanners:



Mekel Technology MACH7 microfiche scanner (auto/manual load; up to 600 true optical dpi)



Mekel Technology MACH10 microfilm scanner (3 minutes per 100’ roll; up to 600 true optical dpi)



UScan+ HD universal film scanner (microfilm, microfiche, aperture cards, negatives and more)

For more details on IMAGEhost, read the original press release. For additional information or images on all products, call (240) 215-0224.

About The Crowley Company



The Crowley Company is a world-leader in digital and analog imaging technologies and conversion services. The company manufactures, distributes and services high-resolution cameras, high-speed microfilm, microfiche, aperture card, book and document scanners, microfilm duplicators, film processors and micrographics equipment and offers a full range of digitization imaging services.

