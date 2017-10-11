Maestro PMS Creates the Perfect Hotel Property Management System for Large Operators

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Flexibility, Customization and an Unlimited Database Make Maestro Ideal & Scalable for Indie Operators

One size never fits all. That is why Maestro PMS leveraged its experience of four decades in hospitality to develop a property management suite of 20+ integrated modules. Maestro adapts perfectly to large, full-service independent hotels, resorts and multi-property groups, as well as luxury boutiques. This makes Maestro PMS property software ideal and scalable for virtually any operation.

Barnsley Resort is a full-service luxury destination located in the Blue Ridge Mountains 60 miles north of Atlanta. “Barnsley Resort began using Maestro property software in 2001. It is an excellent system for our complex full-service luxury resort operation,” said Jennifer Ball, Director of Operations. “Maestro’s in-depth client profiles enable us to anticipate the needs of our guests and deliver the high-touch service expected from a resort of our stature. We also use Maestro’s Sales and Catering System which is fully-integrated with Maestro Front Office property software. This integration lets my staff easily create professional itineraries for guest events connected with a guest’s folio for personalized event management. We will be adding a separate Inn to Barnsley’s property. With our entire Resort and Inn on one Maestro platform, our operation is effortless and our guests feel it.” Barnsley Resort is known for its beautiful location, championship golf course, spa, equestrian events, sporting clays and quail preserve.

Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President, said, “We developed Maestro from the ground up to manage properties of any size and sophistication. Our property management system shines when installed at complex full-service properties. It easily handles event meeting rooms, spa and property activities and guest requirements that deliver personalized guest service. Maestro simplifies dynamic, elaborate packages. Its extensive 3rd-party system integration capability and flexible BI data mining tools give operators the ability to leverage guest and market information to create effective marketing and loyalty programs that increase revenue.”

Hotel De Anza is a boutique property in San Jose, CA, the heart of Silicon Valley. “Maestro is ideal for our operation because it handles all the custom processes our boutique property needs,” said Rachel Bauer, Hotel De Anza’s Revenue Manager and Front Office Director. “Maestro is very reliable. This is essential for independent operators that don’t have an IT person. Reliability is doubly important for Hotel De Anza because most of our guests are tech professionals with no patience for systems that don’t work. When it comes to system flexibility Maestro has a team with a ‘can do’ attitude. This is another plus for unique single-property operations like ours.” Hotel De Anza uses Maestro’s Front Desk and A/R systems, and Maestro Analytics and Yield Management. The De Anza is near the Apple and Google Conference Centers and the SAP Center in San Jose.

Maestro is an all-inclusive hospitality enterprise system with over 20 integrated modules that share a single database and centralized guest profile. To meet the unique needs of independent operators Maestro supports over 600 3rd party vendor integrations and maintains an open API for ease of communication with almost all preferred systems. Maestro is PCI Certified to protect independent operators and their guests.

Maestro PMS delivers revenue-generating tools and services that increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back. Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 37 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/MaestroPMS/PropertySoftware/prweb14793059.htm