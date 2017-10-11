Photo Opportunities At The Global Leadership Awards Dinner In New York City On Wednesday, October 18, Gotham Hall, 5:00 PM Call Time

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Daniel Craig, Ellie Goulding, His Highness the Aga Khan, and Larry King

The United Nations Foundation will host the 2017 Global Leadership Dinner on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, in New York to recognize the achievement of leaders who have helped tackle the world’s most pressing global challenges.

The gathering represents a moment to honor and thank those who help the United Nations achieve its vital work in advancing a more peaceful, just world.

This year’s dinner will also mark the 20th anniversary of Ted Turner’s announcement of a historic $1 billion gift to UN causes.

Honorees and Speakers include:



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

His Highness the Aga Khan

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan

Senator Bob Corker, Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee (via video)

Agnès Marcaillou, Director of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS)

Daniel Craig, Actor and UN Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards

Ellie Goulding, Singer, Songwriter, and Record Producer

Grant F. Reid, CEO and President, Mars, Incorporated

Larry King, American Television and Radio Host

DATE: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

TIME: 5:00 Photographer Call Time



6:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Reception



7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Awards Ceremony

PLACE: Gotham Hall



1356 Broadway



New York, NY 10018

DETAILS: RSVP Required

CONTACT: Erika Briceno Howard, United Nations Foundation, ebriceno(at)unfoundation(dot)org

About the United Nations Foundation



The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world’s most pressing problems, and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a U.S. public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at: http://www.unfoundation.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14792737.htm