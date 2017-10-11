Project Lifesaver Announces the Latest GPS-Enabled Locating Device

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The PLI-OWL Protects Special Needs Wanderers & brings peace of mind to their families

Project Lifesaver is pleased to announce the release of its latest locating device to protect special needs individuals who are prone to wandering:

The PLI-OWL “Overseeing with Love!”

The PLI-OWL was developed in collaboration with Guardian Locate, an innovative Computer Software Development and Applications company whose specific focus is the development of innovative locating technologies that protect special needs individuals who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering.

The PLI-OWL is a lightweight, water resistant (per the IPX7 Standard), wearable GPS-enabled locating device designed to help caregivers protect their special needs loved one.

The PLI-OWL has a number of innovative features including but not limited to:



GeoFencing, which create a safe zone or defined geographic boundary around your loved one and alerts you when the fence is breached

A free mobile app, compatible with IOS and Android, to access the online portal and manage GeoFences and Alerts on the go

Live Track, which provides real-time updates of your loved one’s location graphically displayed on the portal

The PLI-OWL also has optional SOS and Voice features available that allow the special needs individual to alert their caregiver if they are capable and inclined to call if lost or in need of help.

The PLI-OWL is available throughout the entire US and Canada; however, if you live in an area where the Project Lifesaver program is available we strongly recommend that you contact that Project Lifesaver public safety agency before making any special needs locating technology decisions. Additionally, Project Lifesaver will not offer this product as a solution in areas with marginal cellular service. These devices depend on a strong cellular signal and Project Lifesaver will only provide families with the most reliable option to protect these precious and most vulnerable individuals.

“Our clear and singular focus is providing these most vulnerable groups and their caregivers with the support and protection they need,” explained Chief Gene Saunders, CEO and Founder of Project Lifesaver International. “We cannot achieve our mission by offering families a locating device that will not meet its purpose, which is why we will not knowingly provide anyone with a product that will not work for them.”

Project Lifesaver is continuously researching and implementing new technologies and techniques to better aid in achieving the organization’s mission of “bringing loved ones home.” In a constant state of research and development, the special needs search and rescue organization is always looking for more efficient technology, innovative methods to improve their practices, and also means of expansion to better serve existing and prospective clients and meet all their needs. With increasing demand for coverage and more variety of featured options requested, and despite the traditional use of Radio Frequency throughout their program, Project Lifesaver International introduced the PAL – Protect and Locate GPS-enabled watch in 2013, and with its successful launch, the organization continued to develop and thoroughly test other GPS locating devices to continue their innovative practices.

“Guardian Locate is proud to partner with Project Lifesaver, the Gold Standard in Special Needs Search & Rescue,” said Paul Paolini, Founder and CEO of Guardian Locate. “We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with an esteemed organization that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing protection to individuals with special needs and peace of mind for their families.”

About Project Lifesaver International:



Project Lifesaver International is a community based, public safety, non-profit 501(c) (3) organization whose mission is to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate special needs individuals with the propensity to wander, such as those with autism or dementia. The accredited non-profit organization was the first to apply state of the art locating technology, innovative Search & Rescue techniques, and accredited first responder training courses as a solution for special needs wandering; termed the gold standard in excellence, Project Lifesaver is the pioneer of the special needs SAR field.

About Guardian Locate:



Guardian Locate was founded by a small group of people who desire to provide an affordable solution for parents and caregivers to track their loved ones who wander. The company’s mission is to provide high quality, accurate and affordable GPS tracking tools for those who need them.

For more information about the PLI-OWL or to learn how you can make a purchase, please contact the Project Lifesaver Special Projects Division at 772-446-1275, or visit http://www.projectlifesaver.org.

