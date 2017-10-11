Science Blockchain Launches Professional Reputation Network SpringRole

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The network is the first company out of Science Blockchain, the new incubator from startup studio Science Inc.. It is the first professional reputation network powered by artificial intelligence and the blockchain to eliminate fraud from user profiles.

Science Inc., the disruptive media, marketing and brand building company that creates, invests, acquires and scales successful digital businesses, today launches its first Science Blockchain portfolio company, SpringRole, the first professional reputation network powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain to eliminate fraud from user profiles.

SpringRole gives more weight to online professional reputation and makes it possible for people to be rewarded for their endorsements. Because SpringRole is built on blockchain and uses smart contracts, it’s able to:

Verify work experience and education: Using blockchain as its foundation, SpringRole enables employers and educators to easily verify information on user profiles, which in turn eliminates people falsifying information about their credentials and experience. Its ability to verify user legitimacy through its endorsement protocol is the first of its kind.

Give real meaning to endorsements: There is a small cost associated with making an endorsement, and that cost increases as people make more endorsements. This encourages people to be selective when endorsing and in turn makes endorsements more meaningful. Because experience is verified by blockchain, endorsements also have real meaning. Endorsements from highly qualified people in relevant fields will carry more weight than other ones.

Reward endorsers: Through smart contracts, SpringRole rewards endorsers when the people they’ve endorsed get paid or hired. Instead of companies paying what would normally be a finders fee to an individual recruiter, the money is passed along to the endorsers.

Get endorsements outside of your network: SpringRole members can have their work reviewed by third-party professionals and receive endorsements if the professional feels it’s worthy. These endorsements help those who don’t have networks built yet and changes the hiring process from “who you know” to “what you know.”

“With SpringRole, we’re bringing authenticity to professional online reputation and making it possible to make money off meaningful recommendations,” said Kartik Mandaville, founder & CEO of SpringRole and technical advisor for Science Blockchain. “We’re honored to be Science Blockchain’s first ever portfolio company and look forward to working closely with their team of business builders who are behind successes like Dollar Shave Club, Mammoth Media, FameBit, HelloSociety and more. This is just the first generation, and we plan to expand this protocol to many other exciting features in the future.”

The professional reputation network uses artificial intelligence to power its search and make recruiting easy. Employers can list a job role with SpringRole, and its artificial intelligence system finds the best candidate based on skills and experience required. Because user profiles are attested through blockchain, companies get better candidates and can skip steps like employment verification when hiring.

“SpringRole builds a better way for companies to recruit, eliminates fraud from professional reputation, and gives real value to online endorsements,” said Mike Jones, co-founder & CEO of Science Inc. “As someone who has spent more than 20 years hiring more than 1,000 people, I see how SpringRole provides real, tangible value to employers, job seekers, and its community members. We’re thrilled to be working closely with them as the team builds SpringRole into one of the first big brands on blockchain.”

SpringRole is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. To learn more visit springrole.com.

About SpringRole

SpringRole is the first professional reputation network powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain to eliminate fraud from user profiles. Because SpringRole is built on blockchain and uses smart contracts, it’s able to verify work experience and reputation, give real meaning to endorsements, reward endorsers, and get users endorsements outside of their network. SpringRole is the first portfolio company from Science Blockchain, the blockchain-focused incubator from Science Inc. To learn more visit http://www.springrole.com.

About Science Inc.

Science Inc. is the disruptive media, marketing and brand building company that creates, invests, acquires and scales successful digital businesses. Science brings together the best ideas, talent, resources and financing through a centralized platform. The platform is leveraged to develop new businesses, provide emerging startups with operational strategy and capital and transform later-stage Internet ventures with new talent and innovation. The company has co-founded and invested in more than 70 companies, including Dollar Shave Club, DogVacay, HelloSociety, FameBit, Earny, Pray and Mammoth, the media company that reaches 30% of U.S. teens every month through social broadcasting and App Store top 100 apps like Wishbone and Yarn. The company most recently launched Science Blockchain, its incubator focused on blockchain-based companies. Science Inc.’s investors include top venture capital firms such as Tomorrow Ventures, founded by Google’s Eric Schmidt, and Hearst Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.science-inc.com and http://www.science.tokenhub.com.

About Science Blockchain

Recently, Science Inc. launched Science Blockchain, which will be the first incubator funded through an ICO and focusing on blockchain technology companies. The Incubator will partner with what it views as leading entrepreneurs to invest in and build a portfolio of blockchain and cryptocurrency related businesses that it feels are positioned for long term success.

The near term objective of the Incubator is to create an environment where leading blockchain entrepreneurs can rapidly develop their business concepts, and utilize the Incubator resources (legal, technical, operational) to quickly and cleanly launch ICOs of their own. The long term objective is to build the software giants of the next century. For more information, visit http://www.science-inc.com and http://www.science.tokenhub.com.

