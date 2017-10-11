The Exorcist: Legion VR Coming This Fall

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Fun Train and Wolf & Wood partner to release The Exorcist: Legion VR experience.

The Exorcist: Legion VR experience is a narrative horror adventure that unfolds across five unique chapters allowing users to participate in a series of frightening exorcisms. Based on the events of “The Exorcist III”, the experience will premiere this month and be available for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlaystationVR.

“The opportunity to pair the scariest franchise of all time with one of the best horror teams in virtual reality was a perfect combination,” said Douglas Nabors, Fun Train CEO. “Audiences can step into the shoes of an exorcist to confront ancient forces in visceral, immersive, and true-to-life scenarios. Souls are at stake.”

“The Exorcist” horror franchise is one of the highest grossing film series in history. It has garnered two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, spawned a successful television series and has over 3 million fans across multiple social channels.

A full press package can be found by visiting https://www.exorcistlegion.com/info

About Fun Train



Fun Train is a virtual reality publisher that focuses on interactive narratives from established cinematic franchises. The company is in development and production on a number of crowd-pleasing premium titles.

About Wolf & Wood



Wolf & Wood is a UK-based development team known for their atmospheric standout hit “A Chair In A Room: Greenwater”. It was named “the best horror experience of 2016” by UploadVR and was winner of the 2017 Viveport Community Choice Award.

More information can be found at http://www.exorcistlegion.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14786414.htm