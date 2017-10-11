Underground Waste Containers in 2017: What Does the Year Ahead Hold

Underground waste containers are used for temporary storage of waste. Underground waste containers help in having a modern, ecofriendly, and aesthetic look. It aids in easy collection of waste materials. At the ground level, people can see a chimney to throw garbage. Main containers are placed underground. The containers are made from metal or plastic. The most significant advantage of an underground waste container is its space efficiency, long emptying intervals, odorless, tidiness, and aesthetic appearance.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/11/2017 — The factors that influence the growth of the Underground Waste Containers Market are increasing environmental concerns, growth in various industrial sectors, and increasing population & urbanization. The market is driven due to the deployment of underground waste containers that have maximized the capacity and efficiency of the waste management system as these waste containers require fewer pickups and are faster to pick up.

The underground waste containers market is segmented based on product type, size, application, and geography. Based on product type, the underground waste containers market is segmented into metal type, plastic type, and others. Based on size, the market has been segmented into 1000 lts, 1000-3000 lts, and above 3000 lts. Based on application the market is segmented into resident community, municipal, and commercial & industrial. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players that operate in the market include Oge Metal, Sotkon, Oktagon Engineering GmbH, Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc., SUTERA USA, LLC, Reflex Zlin, Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V., Nord Engineering s.r.l, Deep Waste Collection B.V., and Zweva Environment.

Global Underground Waste Containers Market Key Segments:

By Product

Metal Type

Plastic Type

Others

By Size

Below 1000 Lts

1000-3000 Lts

Above 3000 Lts

By Application

Resident Community

Municipal

Commercial & Industrial

