ValueSelling Associates Advances Sales Conversations with Vortex Prospecting™

Unique Approach Helps Sales Teams Scale Up Prospecting Efforts for Long-term Success

Today, it’s harder and harder to engage with buyers, who are inundated with messages, information and reps. In this competitive selling environment, how does a company fill the sales funnel? To help sales reps land more meetings, ValueSelling Associates Inc. introduces Vortex Prospecting™, a new program with proven ways for sales teams to scale prospecting for results.

“We developed Vortex Prospecting™ because the No. 1 success criteria for any sales rep is still to get in front of a prospective buyer and pursue qualified opportunities. Yet, that proves to be the hardest thing to do. Forget cold calling; it’s goal calling that works,” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “Vortex Prospecting™ is perfect to jump-start sales professionals who are afraid to pick up the phone or those who are not getting the right results for all of their effort. It also empowers sales managers to capture metrics and manage for long-term success.”

Through a highly interactive, instructor-led, customized workshop, participants are introduced to a framework to prospect at scale using a personalized approach. Vortex Prospecting™ integrates best practices and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) so sales teams can close the execution gap, land more meetings and fill the pipeline. Participants learn how to:



Conduct research on target companies

Prepare effective messages that are informed by research

Gain a contact’s interest, create a sense of potential value and ask for a definitive next step

Quickly move the contact through the qualification process and determine how, or if, to proceed with the sales effort

Unique to the Vortex Prospecting™ instructional design is time dedicated to making goal calls. “One client shared with us that they made more calls and booked more appointments during one Vortex Prospecting™ call block than they had during the previous quarter,” said Thomas.

“What a sales rep says in email, voicemail, texts and direct messaging is critical to getting that time-pressed executive to engage with them,” she continued. “Yet so many sales professionals don’t know how to bring value or be a value-added interruption. They give up too quickly. This program teaches them that respectful persistence is the key to long-term success.”

Vortex Prospecting™ is the latest offering based on the globally proven ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology that is simple, scalable, and sustainable, empowering organizations around the globe with a proven formula to engage, qualify, advance and close opportunities.

