Applying for a Loan Is Now Easier: Loan Away Has Launched a New Website on A New Domain to Serve Customers Better

Applying for a loan is now easier: Loan Away has launched a new user-friendly website on a new domain to help serve their customers better. Loan Away Inc. is an online-only lender.

Loan Away Inc., the Canadian-owned online loan company based in Mississauga has launched a new website. This new website has a new domain name, https://loanaway.ca. The new domain name reflects the fact that Loan Away is a Canada-based private lender.

The new website also features a more user-friendly design and user interface to help better serve customers as well as accelerate the loan application process.

The old domain and website, loanaway.com, will continue to exist side-by-side with the new website, https://loanaway.ca, for a short period of time.

Loan Away Inc. specializes in providing loans to people with bad credit. These borrowers would normally have a hard time getting a loan from traditional banks. When it comes to lending to people with bad credit, Loan Away Inc. has made their stand clear on this matter by publishing the following statement on their website:

“While we support responsible lending, we do not believe that someone who missed a few payments in their life should be denied a loan. Even if you’ve had to declare bankruptcy due to some unfortunate life circumstances, we can still help you”.

To add to this, a representative from the company remarked, “We know life happens.”

If you are in the category of people who find it impossible to get a loan from a bank, you may consider applying for a loan from Loan Away Inc. The loan application is online and according to the company, it takes only 8 minutes to complete.

You can find the application form at https://loanaway.ca.

For more information, contact Loan Away Inc. at:

5060 Spectrum Way, Suite 302



Mississauga



L4W 5NS

