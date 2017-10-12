BC-Based Business, Back to Earth’s Growth Ignites Brand Transformation

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Prominent female entrepreneur leads BC-based business, Back to Earth, through a pivotal brand transformation in response to the remarkable growth of her natural personal and home care product line. Back to Earth's popularity has accelerated the companies growth to expand throughout British Columbia, into other Canadian provinces, as well as garnering international attention.

When Kiley Routley, Founder of Back to Earth™, began her natural personal and home care product business back in 2006, she quickly realized she was on the leading edge of a large-scale organic movement.

Growing from humble grassroots beginnings in the Okanagan Valley, BC, Kiley, an energetic young female entrepreneur, has navigated her company through the ups and downs of the ever-expanding natural health and wellness industry. Certified in many herbalist and aromatherapy education programs, Kiley works with a team of Naturopaths, Biochemists, Herbalists and Aromatherapists to perfect each plant-based recipe and now bolsters an extensive product line of earth-friendly certified organic products. Migrating from farmer’s markets into locally owned and operated health retailers and major supermarket chains, Kiley has established Back to Earth as one of the most familiar personal and home care product brands in British Columbia.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the growth we’ve experienced,” said Kiley Routley, Founder of Back to Earth. “We started with the idea that using all-natural, toxin-free ingredients to create clean products could support one’s health and wellness while still being kind to the earth we all share. This mission still holds true today.”

In response to their remarkable growth, Kiley recently announced plans to evolve the brand to better align with their new direction. In a personal letter to her valued customers, Kiley writes about her journey from a one-person start up in her kitchen, and give thanks to her customers for their support over the years. She also shares her plans for transforming the brand including approvals from Health Canada for Natural Product Numbers and Certifications where applicable.

“The introduction of our new brand marks an exciting evolution in Back to Earth’s history – a history rooted in fostering natural living, being kind to our bodies and doing our part to protect earth’s delicate ecosystem,” says Routley. “We hope to inspire others to join our movement to get back to earth.”

Crafting A Fresh Look



Our fresh new logo was carefully thought out and crafted, like all the products we make and share. The design incorporates many natural elements including imagery of the Earth, the Sun, and the Moon. Wrapped in a crescent moon, the stylized olive branch at the center of the new logo is a timeless symbol of peace and purity, which speaks to Back to Earth’s belief that bringing harmony and balance, feels good and encourages healing.

Back to Earth is a modern day apothecary best known for its natural personal and home care products made from 100% pure, therapeutic grade essential oils, herbs, dried fruits and wild-crafted flowers. Ingredients are sourced in sustainable and ethical ways throughout British Columbia, including the bountiful Okanagan Valley and the pristine Great Bear Rain Forest in Kisameet Bay. Back to Earth products are available online and in retail stores across Canada. For more information, visit http://www.getbacktoearth.com.

