Benetech, Inc.’s PACS Offers Anticipated Alternative for Material Build-up

PACS provides the alternative for otherwise curative, reactive build-up removal using industrial air cannons. An industrial air cannon, also known as an air blaster, uses straight, powerful bursts of compressed air to break apart build-up and bottlenecks.

Benetech, Inc. has been making more bulk material handlers aware of its Pneumatic Air Cannon System (PACS) for time- and cost-saving prevention of material build-up.

PACS on the other hand applies radial pneumatic–air cannons to keep chutes, bins, hoppers, silos and bunkers clean by not allowing material to collect in the first place. The system uses precisely positioned and sequenced automatic air nozzles that direct shots of plant compressed air 360° across the face of the surface at 80–100 psig. Each nozzle has an adjustable air-delivery distance of two to three feet in diameter. Timing sequence and firing rates also can be expanded to suit configuration changes.

Because the air moves in circles between the material and the vessel wall, the material cannot stick. It is constantly dislodged and then carried by gravity into the flow. PACS manages fine, wet, sticky and frozen materials with equal efficiency.

With PACS, bulk material handlers can avoid common production challenges such as plugging, clinging, bridging, ratholing and arching before they require treatment and cause unscheduled downtime.

Other advantages of PACS include system integration and adaptability, extra durability, easy system installation and maintenance, automatic self-cleaning, and advanced technical service and support.

“By using PACS to focus on build-up prevention instead of the cure, bulk material handlers increase safety, productivity and equipment life,” said Benetech Vice President Paul Moran. “They also avoid the expense of having to halt production to deal with obstructions.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material–handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust-control and material-handling systems, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit http://www.benetechglobal.com.

