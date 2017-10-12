Berties Boutique Launches a Fresh Range of Dog and Puppy Fashion Accessories

West Malling, UK — (SBWIRE) — 10/12/2017 — Berties Boutique, the leading dog and puppy fashion online retail website, launches a brand new range of puppy and dog fashion accessories. These fashion accessories can be easily found on their website.

Berties Boutique is one of the best online retail websites for animal clothing in United Kingdom. They deal in all kinds of puppy and dog fashion accessories like high quality pet strollers, play pens, beds, designer dog collars, waterproof jackets, winter coats etc. With the holiday season just around the block, the website has decided to bring in a fresh range of fashion accessories for our furry playmates.

Berties Boutique has new and fresh designs in everything they offer. They also offer free delivery and competitive prices. If you want your beloved pet to look as dashing as you are, order from Berties Boutique.

The company offers designer dog collars and have various new looks in that category. There are brand-new designs in bright colours like red and blue that would make your dog shine out. The company has brought various new designs to their dog beds collection as well. The new designs comes in various shapes and sizes and are really comfortable for your dog to relax in.

The founder of Berties Boutique, Thalia Rickert is really passionate about the comfort of dogs, which is why she mentions on the website, "Our ranges are designed to match your existing home furnishings and offer relaxing place with your dog to relax."

Their dog harness and dog coats collection has also got fresh and newly designed accessory range. Even the most important pet accessory, the pet carrier is available in new designs. There are new car seat cradles and travel pet carriers, which are perfect for a quick trip to the vet or a long holiday.

If you are looking for next level designer fashion accessories for your pooch, then look no further as Berties Boutique has everything that you would ever need for your pet.

