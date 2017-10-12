BrandCulture Snags Celebrated Experiential Designer Paul Hammond

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Hammond finds a home at branding agency BrandCulture’s Atlanta location.

BrandCulture announces the addition of design director Paul Hammond to spearhead the firm’s Atlanta design team. With a 20+ year track record in groundbreaking experiential design, Paul has created award winning projects for some of the world’s leading brands across industries, including Anheuser Busch, Carnival Cruise Lines, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung and 3M. Hammond specializes in 3D design, brand experience design, experiential design, and environmental and exhibit design, and is also the visionary behind Studio Five by Five, an independent media studio.

“Paul is that rare talent that dreams the biggest dreams, yet never loses sight of what’s possible in the real world,” noted managing director Eric Pinckert. “His combination of capacious creative vision and business sense has made Paul a go-to resource for the world’s largest agencies in North America, Europe and Asia. We welcome his wealth of knowledge and surfeit of creative prowess.”

Hammond’s experience and limitless curiosity as an Experiential Designer drew him to BrandCulture. “I am inspired by BrandCulture’s unique combination of strategy, design and organizational culture expertise,” he says. “My goal is to make the way people experience brands as awesome as the strategy and creative behind them through innovative and inspiring integrated experiential marketing.” Hammond will lead the design and execution of BrandCulture client product launches, exhibit design, retail design and 3D implementation.

As an independent, cross-disciplinary brand strategy, design and engagement agency, BrandCulture continues to enlist like-minded, singular talent to develop breakthrough brands and strong organizational cultures that drive business performance.

Follow us on Twitter



Follow us on Facebook



Follow us on LinkedIn

About BrandCulture



Founded in 2006, BrandCulture helps clients build standout brands, inculcate strong cultures and achieve long term competitive advantage. With offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco and Barcelona, BrandCulture pioneered the concept of Shared Purpose, integrating branding and culture development to help organizations drive business performance. Strong Cultures = Great Brands. To learn more, visit brandculture.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/brandculture/paul-hammond/prweb14794166.htm