Capital Funding Group Delivers Supplies to Puerto Rico To Assist In Hurricane Relief Efforts

Baltimore-based organization packs plane with water, food and batteries and delivers to relief efforts on the ground

Capital Funding Group (CFG) today announced the delivery of nearly two tons of food, water, and batteries to Puerto Rico to assist in the Hurricane Maria relief efforts. CFG’s home health agency, Corporacion Los Vegas, employs over 90 people in Puerto Rico, many of which were directly impacted by the storm. CFG Chief Operating Officer Daniel Baird accompanied the supplies and helped coordinate their distribution. Jack Dwyer, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CFG, and Nancy Dwyer, owner of Melbourne Athletic Club in Melbourne, Florida, issued the following statement:

“When we heard the plight of our employees and their families, we were compelled to respond. We coordinated with our team on the ground to find out exactly what they needed, and we will continue to support them in the coming days and weeks to meet their needs and assist with rebuilding efforts on the island.”

About Capital Funding Group

Capital Funding Group is a full-service provider of comprehensive financing solutions for healthcare facilities nationwide, focusing on the long-term care, assisted living and hospital sectors. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, CFG is known as a one-stop shop for healthcare facility owners and operators, with expertise in HUD loans, bridge lending, working capital loans, commercial banking and investment advisory services through the CFG family of companies.

