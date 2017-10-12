Carol Friedman, PhD, FACMI, to be Awarded Morris F. Collen Award of Excellence at the AMIA 2017 Annual Symposium

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI) will present the 2017 Morris F. Collen Award of Excellence to Carol Friedman, PhD, FACMI, during the Opening Session of AMIA’s Annual Symposium in Washington, D.C. AMIA’s Annual Symposium is taking place Nov. 4 – 8.

In honor of Morris F. Collen, a pioneer in the field of medical informatics, this prestigious award is presented to an individual whose personal commitment and dedication to medical informatics has made a lasting impression on the field. The award is determined by ACMI’s Awards Committee.

Dr. Friedman is the Graduate Program Director and Professor, Department of Biomedical Informatics, at Columbia University.

“The Morris F. Collen Award is only awarded to the most distinguished informaticians. ACMI is honored to recognize Dr. Friedman for her vision and significant accomplishments,” said ACMI President Christopher G. Chute, MD, DrPH, FACMI, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University. “We are grateful for her impact on the field of Biomedical Informatics and Natural Language Processing, and her commitment to AMIA’s mission."

Dr. Friedman is recognized within the biomedical domain as a pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP). She was the first researcher to demonstrate the value of NLP for a broad range of clinical and biomedical applications. She was also one of the first to demonstrate that a general NLP system could be used to improve patient care.

She has more than 120 publications and holds several patents associated with NLP technology. She has been elected to the American College of Medical Informatics, the National Academy of Medicine, and the New York Academy of Medicine. She has also been honored with the AMIA Donald A.B. Lindberg Award for Innovation in Biomedical Informatics.

Dr. Friedman received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from City College CUNY and went on to receive a master’s degree and doctoral degree in Computer Science at New York University.

AMIA’s Annual Symposium is the premier educational event in the field. The symposium presents leading-edge scientific research on biomedical and health informatics and over 100 scientific sessions. The Symposium presents work from across the spectrum of the informatics field – translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics and public health informatics.

AMIA, the leading professional association for informatics professionals, is the center of action for 5,400 informatics professionals from more than 65 countries. As the voice of the nation’s top biomedical and health informatics professionals, AMIA and its members play a leading role in assessing the effect of health innovations on health policy, and advancing the field of informatics. AMIA actively supports five domains in informatics: translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics, and public health informatics.

