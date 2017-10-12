Children’s National Health System experts to present at 49th Congress of the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP)

Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D., serves as chair of largest pediatric oncology gathering in the world

Leading pediatric oncology experts at Children’s National Health System will join thousands of their peers in Washington, D.C., for the 49th Congress of the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) Oct. 12-15. Chaired by Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s National, and Stephen P. Hunger, M.D., Chief of the Division of Oncology and Director of the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the meeting will feature presentations, debates and discussions by world-renowned leaders in the pediatric oncology field.

“I am honored to serve as the chair of SIOP this year, a significant gathering of some of the greatest minds in the field of childhood cancer,” says Dr. Dome. “In particular, I am extremely proud of my colleagues from Children’s National, who will highlight the important work they’re doing to accelerate treatment options for pediatric cancer. This event marks an incredible year in the progression of cancer research and treatment, and I look forward to another dynamic meeting dedicated to working towards a world free of pediatric cancer.”

Among the featured speakers is Catherine Bollard, M.D., M.B.Ch.B., director of the Center for Cancer and Immunology Research within the Children’s Research Institute. Dr. Bollard will present a talk as part of the SIOP-St. Baldrick’s Symposium on Cell Therapy for Viral Infections, focusing on the latest approaches in anti-viral T-cell therapy to improve patient outcomes. As a distinguished hematologist and immunotherapist, Dr. Bollard is also the current president of the International Society for Cellular Therapy.

D. Ashley Hill, M.D., professor of pathology and pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, will deliver a keynote address focusing on DICER1 mutations in pediatric cancer. Dr. Hill first reported the connection between pleuropulmonary blastoma (PPB), a rare childhood lung tumor, and mutations in a gene DICER1, setting the stage for a better understanding of microRNA processing gene mutations in the development of pediatric cancer. Her study of PPB has shed light on how the human genetic program can orchestrate rapid growth of an embryo from one cell to a baby in nine months, which is faster than almost every cancer. Dr. Hill and her team are now researching ways to introduce these naturally occurring growth molecules to cure PPB effectively and safely.

AeRang Kim, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator for the Children’s National Development Therapeutics Program, is chairing the Advances in Sarcoma session as part of SIOP Education Day. Her recent research on new approaches to local control of sarcomas, such as surgery, radiation and other ablative measures, will be presented as part of the SIOP Education Day. Dr. Kim’s work focuses on the development of novel agents and devices for pediatric cancer including pre-clinical testing of novel agents, pharmacokinetic analysis, developing innovative methods for toxicity monitoring and clinical trial design.

Each year, SIOP hosts clinicians, scientists, nurses, allied health professionals, parents and survivors to facilitate the exchange of ideas and information in pediatric oncology, with the goal of striving towards a world free of childhood cancer. More than 20 doctors and nurses from Children’s National across several fields will speak and present at SIOP.

