Consulting CFO Jennifer Lennarz Joins vcfo

vcfo welcomes Jennifer Lennarz as Consulting CFO for the Austin Market

Jennifer Lennarz has joined vcfo as a Consulting CFO for the Austin market. Having served in the accounting and finance industry for more than 25 years, Jennifer is experienced in leading companies through start-up and turnaround situations to profitable growth and success. Jennifer is a hands-on problem solver with an extensive background in accounting, auditing, financial modeling, M&A, systems implementation and forecasting industry trends.

Jennifer’s industry experience includes Start-Ups, SaaS, Cyber Security, E-Commerce, Technology, Manufacturing, Semi-Conductors, Automobiles, Aerospace, Retail, Defense, Firearms, Computer Software and Computer Hardware. She has held leadership roles in planning and creating the accounting, finance, human resource, IT infrastructure and facilities functions, as well as, negotiated purchase contracts with large multinational corporations, agencies of the U.S. government, and foreign government.

Prior to joining vcfo Jennifer held finance and accounting positions with a variety of companies such as TrackingPoint, Inc.; BreakingPoint Systems, Inc.; FundsXpress, Inc.; Golfsmith International, Inc.; Power Computing Corporation; Ross Technology; Ernst & Young; and KPMG.

Jennifer received her Master in Professional Accounting and Bachelor in Business Administration degrees from the University of Texas at Austin. She also holds an FAA Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics License and a Private Pilots License with Instrument Rating and is a certified Rescue Diver.

vcfo provides an integrated suite of finance, HR and recruiting support, including outsourcing and consulting solutions that improve operational performance and optimize productivity. Founded in 1996, vcfo pioneered the concept of the “Virtual CFO” with its original core offering of fractional or part-time CFO solutions. Over the past 21 years, we have worked with more than 3,500 clients, evolving our service offerings and geographical footprint to meet new industry and market needs expanding what we offer, the value we provide and the way we deliver it. At vcfo, our mission is to make your company stronger. For more information, visit http://www.vcfo.com.

