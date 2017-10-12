Consumers Energy Foundation Commits $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, Supporting Affordable Housing

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today that it has contributed $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, supporting its mission to provide safe and affordable housing to residents across Michigan.

“Consumers Energy, our foundation, employees and retirees are committed to the communities we serve, and we are proud to work with Habitat to build bright futures for families across our state,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is contributing $200,000 to Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative. The effort aims to increase the number of families living in safe, decent, affordable housing, and develop relationships within communities.

In all, Consumers Energy and its charitable foundation have contributed over $1 million to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan since 2001.

Over 20 Consumers Energy employees from the Grand Rapids area helped on two Habitat for Humanity projects in Grand Rapids this summer. “It’s one way we can give back to the community and Consumers Energy has had a long relationship with Habitat for Humanity across Michigan”, said Mark Luehmann, an employee who helped organize the volunteer efforts.

A look at Consumers Energy’s support for Habitat for Humanity by the numbers:

205 – Habitat homes in Michigan have received over $272,000 in energy efficiency incentives since 2013 through Consumers Energy’s Helping Neighbors program, making home ownership more affordable. Upgrades include attic insulation, lighting and more.

$100,000 – Consumers Energy’s support this year for Habitat for Humanity of Michigan’s annual Home Run for Habitat campaign. Habitat affiliates in Michigan have raised $1 million through Home Run for Habitat since 2012, which Consumers Energy has matched with another $700,000.

350 — Consumers Energy employees who have volunteered this year in company-sponsored Habitat projects across the state. Several company employees also sit on the leadership boards of Habitat affiliates.

“We are so thankful for our relationship with Consumers Energy and its Foundation,” said Sandra Pearson, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “Consumers Energy’s steadfast support allows us to be innovative to meet the needs of homeowners, from increasing energy efficiency to doing priority home repairs to increase health and safety in the home. We look forward to continuing the good work that Consumers has made possible thanks to their generous contribution.”

“Habitat for Humanity’s commitment to build energy- efficient, sustainable homes has brought them to the forefront in Michigan,” said Ted Ykimoff, executive director of Consumers Energy’s energy efficiency program. “We want to continue to work and collaborate with Habitat on projects that are energy efficient and bring affordable housing to all.”

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Consumers Energy. It provides funding for a variety of areas including education, community, civic and cultural development, social services, the environment, and emerging issues.

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest utility, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.