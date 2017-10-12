Creativity, Disruption, and Innovation are Oklahoma’s future: Creativity Beta kicks off and celebrates Oklahoma’s transition

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

In a full day event, Creativity Beta is putting the spotlight on innovators, disruptors, creators, and entrepreneurs making an impact throughout Oklahoma.

StarSpace46 in partnership with Creative Oklahoma and OK Sessions present Creativity Beta November 13th at The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City’s historic Film Row District. Creativity Beta will feature a host of creative and innovative speakers, technology and film product demos, interactive art, film, music, and presentations by Oklahoma companies and those who support our state’s burgeoning creative industries. Creative Oklahoma’s cadre of creative problem-solving specialists will lead hands-on workshops and facilitate participant-led direct action addressing specific items of community concern. “This is a showcase of Oklahoma’s exceptional creative talent – the doers who are on the ground actually making things happen. We are celebrating and spotlighting these creative leaders and companies who are leading Oklahoma forward,” said Tommy Yi, of StarSpace46.

Creativity Beta seeks to change the way Oklahomans view themselves and their community, by changing the way our story is told. It is a celebration to reinforce the idea that creativity and innovation can happen anywhere, making waves that impact on national and international levels. “Simply put: Ideas matter,” said Douglas Sorocco, Chair of Creative Oklahoma. “Creativity Beta is not meant to be a static one-day event: rather, it is a celebration of what we have already achieved and an invitation to join a movement.”

Creativity Beta early bird tickets are available via Eventbrite or creativitybeta.com for $200 ($225 VIP) until October 24, 2017 when they increase to $275 ($300 VIP). Limited VIP tickets are available for special access to viewing areas and reserved booth seating during the event. Student tickets are available for $100 with proof of enrollment. The Jones Assembly is located in the historic Film Row District at the corner of West Sheridan and Fred Jones Avenue.

StarSpace46 is a center for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in Oklahoma. It serves as a connector and hub for creative and passionate people who work together to inspire, innovate, collaborate, and elevate Oklahoma technology and entrepreneurship.

Creative Oklahoma’s mission is to develop, promote and celebrate Oklahoma’s creativity and innovation in education, commerce and culture. Our purpose is to inspire, catalyze and promote ideas that lead to a more vibrant economy and improved quality of life.

OkSessions is an artist management company, a record label, a booking agency, a concert producer, and promotion & publicity agency on a mission to help develop a strong Oklahoma City music scene.

