Embrace Pet Insurance Donates to Pet Charities Serving Those Impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey

Embrace Pet Insurance will donate to several non-profit pet charities organizations in Florida and Texas impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, including Best Friends Animal Society (TX), Collier County Animal Services (FL), For the Love of Cats (FL), The Humane Society (TX), the RedRover organization (TX), and SPCA of Texas (TX).

Compelled to act after witnessing the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, Embrace Pet Insurance is donating funds to a handful of the many animal rescue groups working tirelessly to assist pets and people in the relief effort.

“At Embrace, pets are family. We want to do our part to recognize the devastation in Florida and Texas, and the need for rescue efforts for the communities affected. Pets have been displaced from their families, and many are now homeless. The local shelters need all of the help they can get during this difficult time, and we are happy to be able to assist,” said Embrace President Chris Hagesfeld.

According to Business Insider, Hurricane Harvey is responsible for killing approximately 83 people, destroying or damaging over 100,000 homes, flooding neighborhoods, and displacing over 30,000 people in Texas and Louisiana. Hurricane Irma hit Florida and several Caribbean islands, and is responsible for knocking out power, leaving thousands homeless, and killing at least 41 people.

About Embrace Pet Insurance



Embrace Pet Insurance is an Ohio-based pet health insurance provider, offering comprehensive, personalized insurance products for dogs and cats across the United States. Embrace is consistently ranked as one of the highest-rated U.S. pet insurance companies, and is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. Embrace is the only company to offer a diminishing deductible feature, the Healthy Pet Deductible, and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country.

About the North American Pet Health Insurance Association



Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). NAPHIA is comprised of reputable pet health insurance (PHI) organizations across Canada and the United States. NAPHIA’s membership makes up over 99 percent of all pet health insurance coverage in effect in North America.

As a coalition, NAPHIA works to advance and grow the PHI industry through proactive research, data sharing, benchmarking initiatives, advocacy efforts, strategic partnerships, resource sharing, and the dissemination of information to collaboratively address challenges and opportunities. To learn more, visit http://www.naphia.org/.

