Eric Roberts Launches Fresh Coat Painters in Southern Nashville

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The new professional painting company offers interior and exterior residential and commercial services to Brentwood, Franklin, Oak Hill, Nashville, Forest Hill, Leiper’s Fork, Goosecreek, Belle Meade, Green Hills and the surrounding areas.

Experienced business leader Eric Roberts is pleased to announce the launch of his new professional painting company, Fresh Coat Painters of Franklin.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters are background checked and insured, and only use quality materials. The company offers a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Franklin serves Brentwood, Franklin, Oak Hill, Nashville, Forest Hill, Leiper’s Fork, Goosecreek, Belle Meade, Green Hills and the surrounding areas.

Roberts has a background in business leadership and spent 20 years in the healthcare industry. He believes that people deserve a painting company that hires professional technicians and a painting company they can trust to deliver professional results. Fresh Coat’s mission is to raise the bar in the painting industry and I’m looking forward to bring that to my community.

As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

“My time in the corporate setting will allow me to use my skill set to focus on providing excellent customer service and ensure my company operates in a professional and ethical manner at all times,” Roberts said. “At Fresh Coat, we have the expertise, products, and national support system to do great work on a job of any size. It’s a great combination to have a locally owned and operated business with the support and backing of a national company with access to industry leaders around the country.”

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked and Fresh Coat Franklin is bonded and insured.

In addition to the work Roberts does with Fresh Coat, has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Nashville Cares. He’s looking forward to getting more involved in the community through Fresh Coat in the near future.

For more information about Fresh Coat Franklin, call (615)338-9555, ERoberts(at)FreshCoatPainters(dot)com or visit http://www.FreshCoatFranklin.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters



With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.

The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14792664.htm