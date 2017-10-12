Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Erika Karp, CEO Cornerstone Capital Group, to be Honored at NY Chapter of US National Committee for UN Women’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Cornerstone Capital Inc. (“Cornerstone”) today announced that Erika Karp, Cornerstone’s Founder and CEO, will be honored at the Metropolitan New York Chapter of the US National Committee for UN Women during its 30th anniversary reception, “Champions of Change: Stand Up for Women Worldwide,” on October 18th at The Harmonie Club, New York, from 6-9pm.

Karp will be honored as a champion of gender equality, an innovator and a dynamic leader in the field of sustainable finance. She is a founding Board member of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Agenda Council on Financing and Capital, and a former advisor to the Clinton Global Initiative. Prior to founding Cornerstone, Karp served as Managing Director and Head of Global Sector Research at UBS Investment Bank.

Commenting on today’s news, Karp said, “I’m honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and one that is advocating for a cause that is important globally as well as to me personally. We’ve certainly made great strides when it comes to gender equality – and while those strides should not be minimized, we have plenty of work left to do given the current socioeconomic climate we find ourselves in.”

Karp will be joined by fellow honorees Susie Ellis, Chairperson and CEO of the Global Wellness Institute and head of the Global Wellness Summit and Global Wellness Tourism Summit and Jolly Amatya, Youth Advocate, Co-Chair/Youth Chair of the Youth Assembly at the United Nations, 2015-2017.

The evening will be punctuated by a keynote address by Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women. The New York Chapter, which is the oldest and largest chapter of the US National Committee for UN Women, is celebrating its 30th anniversary during a pivotal moment in the history of the United Nations and UN Women.

Chapter President Mary Luke commented, “The Chapter has been invigorated in the last year by the revitalized focus in the United States on women’s rights and gender equality. Building on that momentum, we are thrilled to honor Erika and her fellow trailblazers who are strong, visionary women that have made a difference in their respective fields and are mentors to young women.”

Cornerstone’s mission is to apply the principles of sustainable finance across the capital markets, enhancing investment processes through transparency and collaboration. For investors looking for financial returns and to make the world a better place, Cornerstone is dedicated to systematically integrating the dimension of sustainability into investment decisions, delivering financial performance with positive social impact.

Limited tickets are still available. Join the Metropolitan New York Chapter of the US National Committee for UN Women for cocktails, food, a silent auction, and to support UN Women’s programs for women’s empowerment and gender equality.

About Cornerstone



Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to apply the principles of sustainable finance across the capital markets enhancing investment processes through transparency and collaboration. In offering investment consulting and advising, investment banking, and strategic consulting services, Cornerstone works with asset owners, corporations and financial institutions, promoting new research in the field of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) analysis, and facilitating capital introductions for organizations around the world engaged in sustainable business practices.

About the NY Chapter of the National Committee for UN Women:



The Metro NY Chapter is the largest and oldest member of the national committee for UN Women, an NGO dedicated to support UN Women through education, advocacy and fundraising. We support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) and UN Women’s flagship initiatives including: economic and political participation, the elimination of violence against women and girls, peace, security and humanitarian assistance, HeFor She and programs to engage youth leaders as champions. We seek partnerships with businesses and individuals to help make the 30th Anniversary a great success and support UN Women’s programs which improve the lives of women and girls in 100 countries.

