ES Track Receives ELD Certification to Further Help Construction Contractors Achieve Compliance and Manage Mixed Fleets

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The certification bolsters ES Track’s position as the only purpose-built telematics platform for contractors

ES Track announced today that its ELD feature for contractors and construction fleet owners has been registered and certified with the Federal Motor Carrier Administration (FMCSA). ES Track is a telematics and mixed fleet management solution purpose-built for construction businesses by the same team behind EquipmentShare.

With this certification, the ES Track platform now offers contractors a full suite of fleet management capabilities, allowing them to achieve federal ELD Mandate compliance and also better manage vehicle and equipment utilization and maintenance, dispatch, job costing and more. ES Track’s ELD application that works as part of the telematics platform is called Contractor Elogs and is available now in the App Store and Google Play Store.

The ELD Mandate is a U.S. federal regulation requiring operators of commercial motor vehicles and heavy machinery to record data related to vehicle operation and driver hours of service (HOS). A common misconception is that the ELD Mandate will only impact the trucking industry, but a significant number of contractors will need to comply as well. Specifications include the following:



Any vehicle (including construction vehicles) weighing more than 10,000 pounds

Interstate commercial vehicles currently required to keep RODS (record of duty status)

Vehicles equipped with hazmat placards

Passenger vehicles with more than 8 or 15 passengers (depending on class)

The compliance process can be difficult for contractors because many ELDs are single-point solutions built specifically for transportation companies. To solve this pain point, ES Track was built by contractors, for contractors, to meet their unique fleet management needs.The telematics platform not only fulfills the ELD requirement to accurately track, manage, and share RODS, but allows them to see and track the health and status of each piece of equipment, gauge asset utilization, and identify where efficiency can be improved.

With the insights and data provided by ES Track, contractors can cut costs and spending, take a preventative approach to maintenance and safety, and steer clear of mechanical and compliance issues. The end result is increased profitability, better management and increased asset utilization.

“We are always improving and enhancing ES Track’s entire feature set to make sure our users have the latest technology to meet their business needs,” said Willy Schlacks, president and co-founder of ES Track. “Because ELDs are a requirement, it's important for contractors to get maximum ROI on their purchase by choosing a solution built specifically for their needs. ES Track’s mixed fleet and construction-specific platform gives insight into each and every piece of equipment, instead of just aggregating data on a basic compliance-driven level.”

View Contractor Elogs’ certification at https://csa.fmcsa.dot.gov/ELD/List

For an in-depth look at the law and answers to frequently asked questions, visit https://www.estrack.com/the-eld-mandate

About ES Track



ES Track is the only purpose-built telematics solution for construction mixed-fleets. Founded by contractors with decades of experience in the industry, ES Track understands the challenges construction fleet owners face when managing their assets. With ES Track’s flexible telematics platform, contractors and fleet owners receive unprecedented insight into their assets and their performance, with the ability to track the location, health and use of their entire fleet–trucks, heavy duty vehicles and heavy equipment, regardless of manufacturer–in real-time and in a single platform. Contractors and fleet owners can express less downtime and maximized efficiency on the job site, and an improved bottom line. To learn more, visit http://www.estrack.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14798342.htm