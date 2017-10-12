FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda to Present at Automotive Cost Engineering Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

FACTON to present at Automotive Cost Engineering 2017, where exploring how the industry can develop a more collaborative and transparent supply chain and work together to optimize the balance between cost and design will be discussed. FACTON Cost Estimating Software for Manufacturers, Enterprise Product Costing (EPC), Product Costing Software.

FACTON, the leader in Enterprise Product Costing (EPC), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alexander M. Swoboda will make a presentation at the Automotive Cost Engineering Conference on October 24, 2017 in Detroit. The conference is titled, “Creating a Transparent & Cost Effective Automotive Supply Chain,” and includes speakers from Nissan, Ford, and a wide range of Tier 1 suppliers. FACTON is the lead sponsor of this event.

Swoboda’s presentation is titled, “The Better You Are at Costing, the Better You Are at Quoting.” It focuses on best practices in estimating and tracking costs for quoting and contracting purposes, with a special emphasis on the automotive industry.

“Suppliers who fully understand their internal costs are better at delivering accurate, timely quotes,” said Swoboda. “A high degree of accuracy and transparency builds a fundamental trust relationship between a supplier and a customer, and is highly sought after by OEMs in the automotive industry. I’m excited to talk about best practices in costing, quoting, and building relationships at this event.”

More information and registration for the event is available at http://automotive-cost-engineering.com/

The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product life cycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy and secure their profitability.

FACTON was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP AG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Ford Motor Company, Henniges Automotive, Fisher & Company, DURA Automotive Systems, Airbus, Mahle Behr, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche and other renowned manufacturers.

