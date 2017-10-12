Fetal Macrosomia Market: Magnificent Development USD 3034.1 Million by 2023 at 4.1% of CAGR; Assert MRFR

Fetal macrosomia market Analysis, By Key Companies, by diagnosis (ultrasound, antenatal testing, and others), by treatment (medical care, surgical care, and others), by end user- global forecast till 2023

Pune, India — (SBWIRE) — 10/11/2017 — Market Research Future published a research report on "Fetal Macrosomia Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023"- Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market synopsis of global fetal macrosomia market: Market Scenario: Fetal macrosomia is described as a medical condition in which baby is significantly larger than average before birth. The average birth weight of babies is seven pounds. The possible signs and symptoms of macrosomia are large fundal height and excessive amniotic fluid (polyhydramnios).

The most common causes of macrosomia are genetic, maternal conditions such as diabetes or obesity, jaundice, respiratory distress, exceptionally the infant might have some medical conditions which may be responsible for accelerating the fetal growth. Some major risk factors related to macrosomia are injury to new born such as shoulder dystocia. The babies with macrosomia have a birth weight more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces (4,000 grams). Approximately 9% of babies born weigh more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fetal macrosomia occurs in around 10% of all pregnancies in the US. Increasing occurrence of macrosomia is a key factor for market growth. Increasing awareness play an important role in the growth of this market. Macrosomia birth may leads to various medical complications. Increasing demand of accurate diagnosis and treatment from emerging markets of Asia and South America is major driving force of this market.

Healthcare sector is rapidly changing in this region due to various factors such as technological advancement and increasing healthcare expenditure. Pharmaceutical companies, medical research centers and hospitals are working on effective cure for fetal macrosomia by investing large amount of money and resources for R&D. Introduction of advanced diagnostic tools are another important factor for the market growth. The global fetal macrosomia market is growing moderately and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Global fetal macrosomia market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~4.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 3034.1 million by 2023.

Get a Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4002

Key players for global fetal macrosomia market: – Carestream Health (US) – Esaote SpA (Italy) – Fonar Corporation (US) – Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) – GE Healthcare (UK) – Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) – Hologic, Inc. (US) – Philips Healthcare (Netherlands) – Samsung Medison Co. Ltd (Republic of Korea) – Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) – Siemens Healthcare (Germany) – Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Segments: Global Fetal macrosomia market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis which comprise of ultrasound, antenatal testing, and others. Ultrasound is further sub-segmented into standard ultrasound, transvaginal scan, fetal echocardiography, 3-d ultrasound, dynamic 3-d ultrasound, and others. Antenatal testing is further sub-segmented into blood and urine tests, amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling, and others. On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into medical care, surgical care, and others. Surgical Care is sub-segmented into cesarean delivery, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospital and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Browse Full Report Setails @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fetal-macrosomia-market-4002

Regional analysis of global fetal macrosomia market: Considering the global scenario of the market, Americas is the largest market for fetal macrosomia. The Americas mainly include North America and South America, out of which North America is holding majority of market share of this region. US is the top revenue generating market in North America. Various factors are leading the market growth such as availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment options, funding for research and clinical trials etc. South America fetal macrosomia market is also growing significantly and mainly includes Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Europe is another important market for fetal macrosomia. Increasing incidence of fetal macrosomia is a major driving force of this market. Europe is mainly divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. West European countries like Germany, UK and France are dominating this market while East European region is also growing significantly. Asia Pacific region is showing the fastest growth rate in global fetal macrosomia market due to some major factors such as developing healthcare facilities, increasing awareness, and changing healthcare facilities. China is holding major market share while India fetal market is expected to have fastest growth in this region. Government initiatives to increase awareness plays important role in the growth of this market. Middle East & Africa is expected to have a limited growth due to lack of knowledge of disorders, traditional healthcare practices etc. Middle East region is dominating this market due to some major factors like developed healthcare facilities and government support to improve public health.

The report for Global Fetal Macrosomia Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insight to the market and industry performance. The report gives clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

We are thankful for the support and assistance from Fetal Macrosomia Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 related technical experts and marketing experts during Research Team survey and interviews.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra,

India +1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/fetal-macrosomia-market-magnificent-development-usd-30341-million-by-2023-at-41-of-cagr-assert-mrfr-874280.htm