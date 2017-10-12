FireFly Automatix is Still Utah’s Fastest Growing Company

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

A repeat win for FireFly as the leading growth company in the state, according to MountainWest Capital Network

FireFly Automatix announced today it was once again at the top of the 2017 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. FireFly Automatix ranked No. 1 out of 100 companies for the second year in a row. The company was honored at the 23rd annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Describing FireFly’s niche, CEO Andrew Limpert said, “I call it a marriage between old steel manufacturing (with) high-technology robotics and software programs.”

“We’re pleased to honor FireFly as this year’s fastest-growing company in Utah,” said Reed Chase, chairman of MWCN’s Utah 100 committee. “This company has clearly seen incredible growth, and along with each of the Utah 100 companies, (has) continued to play a vital part in Utah’s economic success.”

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2013 and 2017.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About FireFly Automatix, Inc.

FireFly Automatix, Inc. operates under the name FireFly Equipment in the turfgrass industry. The company creates robotic agricultural equipment, improving farm productivity through automation and IoT connectivity. For more information, visit fireflyequipment.com, LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @fireflyequip.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14796910.htm