FirstService Residential Arizona Hosts Annual HOA Conference and Exposition

The Arizona offices of FirstService Residential, North America’s largest residential management company, is hosting its fifth annual Conference & Exposition on Friday, November 10 at Talking Stick Resort and Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference is designed specifically for board members of homeowner associations across the state. The conference and exposition will feature a full day of networking opportunities with leading vendors, informative educational seminars covering trending topics, and free legal clinics with top attorneys.

The event represents the largest forum for board members in Arizona. More than 400 people are expected to attend, with the audience composed of HOA board members, over 100 industry-specific vendor exhibitors, legal experts and FirstService Residential associates.

“This event demonstrates our ability to respond to a void in our industry by bringing together board members and the best vendors and HOA professionals in the state under one roof. This is truly representative of the level of service that FirstService Residential provides for our clients and the overall leadership we provide in the market,” said John Kemper, president of FirstService Residential Arizona. Kemper continued, “In just one day, our client and guest board members can capture the information and build the relationships they need to more efficiently run their association.”

Two educational seminars will be held at the event: Member Risk and Liability presented by Javier Delgado of Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado & Bolen, LLP and On-Street Parking presented by Charles Sellers of Maxwell & Morgan, P.C. There will also be free legal clinics throughout the day where attendees can meet with legal experts and get their questions answered.

The Conference & Exposition is free for all board members to attend and includes courtesy valet parking, a complimentary buffet lunch and cocktail hour. To register as a board member and for more information, please visit http://www.azhoaexpo17.com.

