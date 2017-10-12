Florida Hospital Participates in Treadmill Relay to Benefit American Heart Association

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Health & Wellness Center at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel Plans Treadmill Relay to Support American Heart Association

On Saturday, October 21, the Health & Wellness Center at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel is holding a treadmill relay – Miles by Moonlight to raise money for the American Heart Association Heart Walk. Teams of up to 10 people can participate by donating $300 or more.

Teams will work together to keep their treadmills moving for 5 hours. Treadmills will start at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 and will stop at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 22. There will be lively music, games, giveaways and prizes for best costume and best decorations. Themes of the night include disco/80’s, country western, superheroes and favorite sports teams. Team names, theme costumes and treadmill decorations are encouraged.

“Nearly all of us know someone who has been affected by heart disease or stroke. The Health & Wellness Center and Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel are committed to fighting these horrible diseases and supporting those affected,” note Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel president and CEO Denyse Bales-Chubb.

There will be a carb-loading bake sale for team members to refuel and a “Zen-Den” to relax. The general public is welcome to participate, you do not have to be a member of the Health & Wellness Center to participate. All participants must be 13 years of age and older.

All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association to help fight heart disease and stroke. “I hope the community will step up and join us for this fun event for an important cause,” said Barbara Morris, director of community wellness at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel.

To register a team, visit http://tinyurl.com/milesbymoonlight2017 by Wednesday, October 18. For more information call (813) 929-5252 or email FHWCwellness(at)ahss.org.

