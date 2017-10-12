Genetec Announces Citigraf: New Public Safety Decision Support System

Unifies Public Safety Operations Across City Departments; Provides Common Operating Picture to Enhance Situational Intelligence and Allow Emergency Services to Respond Faster

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its new public safety decision support system, Genetec Citigraf™. Created for citywide law enforcement and public safety agencies, Citigraf features a powerful correlation and analytics engine that instantly detects and displays relevant information from disparate systems for inter-agency collaboration. With highly-accurate GIS location and visual information for fast ‘on-scene’ response, officers and emergency responders can make more effective decisions for situations in progress. Genetec Citigraf is expected to be available in late October 2017. Genetec will demonstrate Citigraf at the IACP Conference in Philadelphia, PA, October 21-24th, on Booth #3101.

With an intuitive interface built on Genetec™ Security Center, Citigraf collects and manages information provided by integrated CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) systems, CCTV footage, ALPR data, RMS (Record Management Systems) and more, to immediately identify and display the exact location of an event using icons on a map from a built-in geographical information system (GIS). Thanks to a collaborative integration with gunshot detection technology, response teams can be notified with a gun icon, a map location and nearby cameras when a gunshot has been detected. With this combined information, Citigraf provides rapid and actionable alerts to help law enforcement gain control of a mission to potentially stop crimes and save lives.

“Just under a year ago, the Chicago Police department turned to Genetec to help create a response and decision support system that would combine our computer assisted dispatch (CAD), 911 calls from residents, gunshot detection sensors, and other disparate systems to reduce the response time for reported shootings and crime in six police districts,” said Jonathan Lewin, Chief of Technical Services for the Chicago Police Department, City of Chicago. “While we expected this project to take many months to develop, the engineering team at Genetec delivered a technology prototype in less than a month. Since rolling out Genetec Citigraf, response times from dispatch to ‘on-scene’ arrival time, have been reduced by 39% and 24% respectively, in our two most at-risk districts. Shootings are down 22% in these districts compared to 2016, and the technology and process will be expanding to more districts. Citigraf is now deployed in our Strategic Decision Support Centers, located in each corresponding police district facilities, and has helped us send a strong message to the community that crime and gun violence get a swift response,” added Chief Lewin.

Citigraf also offers agencies a new way of measuring, reporting, and determining the impact of new initiatives and interventions to increase overall public safety. Analytical dashboards, heat maps, and data analysis provide valuable insights into how crime and events move and change throughout a city, over time. The collective, data-driven analytics in Citigraf give police departments indicators for potential threats within the city’s next operations cycle helping law enforcement define and modify patrol beats and staffing requirements.

“Today's public safety operations often rely on a broad collection of solutions to gather data and disseminate information. When I was an acting Chief of Police, connecting information from our disparate systems to get a clearer picture of a situation was a difficult and time consuming task which often could lead to delays in responses. A unified solution that provides a common operating picture enhances situational awareness and allows better planning, detection, response and prevention of incidents,” said Jason Friedberg, Business Development Manager, Northeast US, Genetec Inc. “Citigraf enables complete command of the response to an incident through situational intelligence and the proper dissemination of information,” added Friedberg,

For more information about Genetec Citigraf, or to request a consultation with a certified Genetec™ channel partner or integrator, visit: http://www.genetec.com/solutions/all-products/citigraf.

About Genetec



Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

© 2017 Genetec Inc. Genetec™, Citigraf™, and the Genetec™ logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14798966.htm