GTT Selects Krontech For Advanced Privileged Access Management Solution

Krontech (KRONT.IS), a leader in network access control systems, announced today that it has been selected by GTT, the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, for its Single Connect Privileged Access Management solution, a state-of-the-art access control system to replace the existing TACACS (Terminal Access Controller Access Control System) for their backbone, corporate, and customer devices.

Krontech’s Single Connect was created on a software platform that is purpose built for cloud-based, applications-driven networks. Designed to be an integral element of an operational platform, Single Connect protects against both internal and external threats. Utilizing advanced operations session management technology, Single Connect logs every session, as well as every keystroke, and verifies policy. Its preventive-based monitoring capability provides an additional level of access security while enabling rigorous compliance.

"We're proud to have been selected by GTT, a company deeply committed to ensuring a multilayered, comprehensive network security capability for their customers,” said Osman Erkan, CEO of Krontech. "Working with GTT's network operations team, we've implemented a solution that helps simplify and reinforce privileged access account management through state-of-the-art automation and functionality.”

"We take network security very seriously, on many levels," said James Karimi, senior vice president of engineering, GTT. "Krontech's Privileged Access Management solution provides an additional line of defense, with software that provides effective reporting, transparency, and control, while simplifying daily operations.”

About Krontech

Krontech is a software company established in 2007 that produces and integrates advanced technology software in the fields of access control systems, network packet brokerage, streaming analytics, fast data and real-time data processing, and next-generation security and audit. With cost-efficient, flexible, and tailored solutions, Krontech is a respected and proven partner, supporting many Tier-1 telecom service providers and large global enterprises. Krontech's North American operations are headquartered in New York City, with research and development facilities in Istanbul, and regional sales and support offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Please visit http://www.krontech.com.

