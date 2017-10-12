Health Literacy Innovations & the Cancer Patient Education Network Announce A New Strategic Relationship

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

HLI & CPEN Announce New Strategic Alliance

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), creator of the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA), the nation's first interactive health literacy software tool, and the Cancer Patient Education Network (CPEN), an independent professional organization that shares best practices in all aspects of cancer patient education, today announce a new strategic alliance.

As CPEN’s strategic partner, HLI will help support CPEN members by sharing best industry health literacy practices, assisting them on new and emerging trends in health literacy, and providing discount pricing of the HLA to all CPEN members.

“Studies clearly show effective patient education translates to better clinical outcomes, improved quality of life, fewer hospitalizations, and lower costs. As cancer patient educators, our goal is to create materials and delivery systems that are usable and valuable for all patients and caregivers. We look forward to working with HLI and to offering our members discounted access to the HLA, an innovative health literacy software tool," says Faith Addiss, RN, CPEN Chair.

“Our new partnership with CPEN advances our joint goals to develop and advance health literacy practices in cancer care and maintain strategies that improve access, education, and delivery of quality health care to cancer patients,” states HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales. “We look forward to a productive and exciting new partnership with CPEN,” she concludes.

About Health Literacy



In the U.S., an individual's ability to understand and act on medical instructions and information – "health literacy" is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. Studies reveal gaps between the way health information is presented and the ability of most Americans to understand and act on their health care. Low health literacy puts consumers at risk: people with poor health literacy remain in the hospital more days per admission, have increased ER and doctors' visits, and even earlier deaths.

About HLI



Knowing that “literacy” is the single most important indicator of a health outcome, Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA), is the nation's first interactive health literacy software tool. A simple add-in to Microsoft Word, the HLA is revolutionizing a labor-intensive review process with a powerful new software tool to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information. Built with readability indices in both English and Spanish, an interactive search-and-replace function that offers plain language options for difficult-to-understand terms, the REDA, a usability tool, and other features, the HLA is the most comprehensive health literacy tool on the market today. For more information visit http://www.HealthLiteracyInnovations.com or call 301-230-4966.

About CPEN



The Cancer Patient Education Network was founded in 1989 by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a structure for strengthening cancer education through collaboration with patient educators at NCI-designated Cancer Centers in the U.S. Recognizing the value of CPEN for those working in cancer patient education, and wishing to broaden their reach to a larger audience of patient educators, CPEN established itself as an independent professional organization in July 2005. Canada became the first international chapter for CPEN in 2007. Effective education is essential for achieving optimum outcomes for cancer patients, and the use of evidence-based best practices in patient and family education has contributed to the ongoing national and international efforts to reduce cancer morbidity and mortality.

