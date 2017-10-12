HealthTap Offers Help to North Bay Residents

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

HealthTap offers free access to primary care virtual consultations (via video, text or voice) with top doctors for North Bay, CA residents impacted by the recent fires

HealthTap, the world’s first global health practice providing 24/7, immediate access to world-class care from a network of more than 100,000 doctors, is offering its HealthTap special SOS services for free to North Bay residents who are dealing with the impact of the most recent fires.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation that our neighbors are experiencing. Our top priority is to be able to offer anyone impacted with world class care that is immediate, accessible and secure; but even more importantly, compassionate,” said Ron Gutman, Founder and CEO.

HealthTap offers users 24/7 personalized access to rapid answers for their top health questions, from trusted doctors via mobile or desktop access. HealthTap’s services include expert medical advice from across 141 specialties, which includes mental health counseling from psychiatrists and clinical psychologists, along with customized health checklists created by their doctors, real time alerts, and automated doctor health reminders.

Residents of the regions impacted by the fires will now have free access to one week of primary care virtual consultations (via video, text or voice) with top doctors on HealthTap, at no charge. This service, along with access to severe weather-related health tips, is provided through HealthTap SOS: HealthTap’s real-time disaster relief service established in 2015.

HealthTap has been offering its SOS disaster relief service after Flex, a HealthTap customer, requested support for their Flex employees that were affected by the flooding in Chennai, India. Created for enterprise customers, HealthTap is now offering their disaster relief service directly to North Bay residents during this time of need.

Users can access HealthTap via their website http://www.healthtap.com accessible from any mobile device or personal computer, or the HealthTap app available on the App store and Google Play store.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the North Bay fires, simply visit https://www.healthtap.com/payment?promo_code=SOS2017&v=9 for a week of free virtual care. For more information on HealthTap, visit https://www.healthtap.com/





