InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Aid to Stabilize a Clam Shell (NJD-1466)

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit Clam Holder to companies for their review.

"I love eating clams on the half shell. Unfortunately, opening a clam with a knife can be a dangerous prospect, leading to slips and injuries," said an inventor from Bricktown, N.J. "In order to stabilize the shell while I opened it with a knife, I came up with this convenient device."

He created a prototype for the CLAM HOLDER to hold and stabilize a clam. The unit ensures that the clam remains in the proper position while opening it with a knife. This reduces the risk of slips and cuts, which is designed to enhance personal safety by minimizing the risk of injury. In addition, the accessory features a dishwasher-safe design.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-NJD-1466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

