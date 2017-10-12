InventHelp Inventor Develops Natural Analgesic Salve (HTM-1077)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, Yerba Buena Rub, in the hopes of a good faith review.

PITTSBURGH…"I was given this remedy by a trusted caregiver to help my late mother, who had cervical arthritis," said an inventor from West Mifflin, Pa. "I decided to bring this pain-relieving spray to the masses because it effectively soothes aches away."

He created samples for the YERBA BUENA RUB to relieve aches and pains. It can be topically applied and rubbed into skin and muscles, bones, tendons, joints, etc. The spray promotes health and well-being. The ingredients combine to produce a synergistic effect. It is made with holistic, all-natural products. Additionally, the rub is designed to be odorless. It smells like rubbing alcohol, but has no smell after application and instant drying.

