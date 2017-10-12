InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Sink Plumbing Tool (PIT-556)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the EZ Lay, to applicable companies for their consideration.

An inventor from Lisbon, Ohio, has developed the EZ LAY, a tool that facilitates working on undersink areas. "As a general maintenance worker, I have felt the pain and discomfort associated with supporting my body weight as I work in confined areas. My tool relieves this discomfort and will allow a job to be completed more efficiently," said the inventor.

The EZ LAY easily fits into confined powder rooms and related areas. This handy new tool increases the comfort of an individual attempting to work on the underside of a sink. It minimizes the risk of back pain/injuries. This, in turn, may increase overall work productivity. Its small size allows it to be easily carried around to various job sites.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PIT-556, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

