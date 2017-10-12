InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System for Winter Weather (HAK-738)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Vehicle Exterior Heating and CO Sensor, to applicable companies for their consideration.

"The blizzard of 2016 caused many deaths from carbon-monoxide poisoning, as well as unsafe driving conditions from snow and ice buildup," said an inventor from North Haledon, N.J. "I devised this system to solve both of these deadly problems in order to enhance safety."

He developed the patent-pending VEHICLE EXTERIOR HEATING AND CO SENSOR to easily remove snow and ice accumulation from the exterior of the vehicle. This eliminates the need to brush and scrape away the accumulation manually. The system thereby saves time and effort when readying the vehicle for winter-weather travel. The invention also provides an alarm to alert the occupants of deadly CO gas. It is designed to enhance safety by reducing the risk of injury and/or death. Furthermore, the device is adaptable for use with any vehicle.

