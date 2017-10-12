InventHelp Inventors Develop Hands-Free Student Binder (PHO-2406)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, Binder-EaZe, in the hopes of a good faith review.

Inventors from Glendale, Ariz., have developed the BINDER-EAZE, a newly designed binder for school students. Not only does it provide a convenient carrier for notebooks, papers, folders and various school supplies and personal belongings, but it can also be carried in the same manner as a backpack. A working model prototype is available.

"Our occupation inspired us. We see students struggling all day long as they carry their binders from class to class. We developed our idea as a means to protect students' health and safety, as well as provide a convenience item," said the inventors. The BINDER-EAZE provides school students with a handy organizer for their school supplies. It allows for convenient, hands-free transport of belongings. This binder enhances maneuverability among students and ensures the weight of school supplies is evenly distributed across a student’s shoulders. This design prevents stress and strain on the back and upper body. It is ideal for use in schools that do not permit backpacks or offer lockers, and for students who ride their bicycles to school.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PHO-2406, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Binder-EaZe/prweb14795676.htm