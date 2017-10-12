InventHelp Inventors Develop Protector for a Baseball Cap (HUN-428)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit JRW Just Rain Water to companies for their review.

"I wanted to be able to keep my hat and head dry in the event of a rainstorm during a round of golf," said one of two inventors from Houston, Texas. "We came up with this idea as a convenient way to stay protected."

They created a prototype for the patent-pending JRW JUST RAIN WEAR to protect a baseball-style cap or visor during a rainstorm. The accessory ensures that the cap or visor remains dry, which prolongs the wearable life of the cap. It also keeps the wearer's head comfortable and dry. The design allows the logo/design of the cap to continue to be seen. Additionally, the unit features a compact, easily portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HUN-428, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp





