Joseph Babineaux of Dilbeck Estates Awarded Prestigious Luxury Specialist Designation by Christie’s International Real Estate

More than 200 sales associates, with proven success in high-value sales, joined network colleagues from across the Americas at symposium for top producers

Christie's International Real Estate, the world leader in luxury real estate, convened more than 200 top sales associates from brokerages across its network for the 2017 Luxury Specialist Conference. The event was held September 26-28 at San Diego’s historic grande dame of seaside resorts, the Hotel del Coronado. The conference offered agents the latest insights into today’s ever-evolving and highly competitive luxury sector, and each was designated as a Christie’s International Real Estate Luxury Specialist by Christie’s Education. Christie’s International Real Estate is the real estate arm of Christie’s, the world’s leading art business and the global brand synonymous with luxury for over 250 years.

The award is given to agents who have shown a dedication to exceptional client service, and have dedicated themselves to the acquisition of knowledge across the full spectrum of luxury asset classes.

“We believe that leading advisors in the luxury home world are knowledgeable across the full luxury spectrum, from art and design to wine and jewelry,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Our annual conference assembles specialists who provide insights into luxury goods and leaders in the real estate industry, the combination of which distinguish our network in the luxury real estate market.”

Presentations ranged from Los Angeles real estate superstar Gary Gold’s experiences in listing and closing real estate transactions, including the landmark $100 million sale of The Playboy Mansion, to insights from Christie’s specialists in art, watches, handbags, jewelry and wines, all providing strategies to help Christie’s International Real Estate’s affiliated agents maintain their leadership positions in their local markets.

International interior design guru, Martyn Lawrence Bullard spoke on lifestyle and design trends, while Sean Conlon, of television’s "The Deed" and CEO of Chicago-based Affiliate Conlon & Company, shared the secrets of his success. Small group discussions allowed those in attendance to brainstorm their real estate successes and challenges, while leaving ample time for one-on-one networking and relationship building.

“I’m pleased to be designated a Christie’s International Real Estate 2017 Luxury Specialist,” said Joseph Babineaux, a luxury real estate agent with Dilbeck Estates in Santa Clarita, California. “The conference offered great insights on the luxury market that I look forward to sharing with my clients and prospects. It was also a great opportunity to personally connect with my Affiliate colleagues from around the world.”

About Joseph Babineaux



Joseph Babineaux brings a high-level of service, honesty, professionalism, and dedication to his clients and every real estate transaction. He understands the importance of strategic marketing to get his clients properties sold quickly. A native of the Los Angeles area, he majored in architecture in college and has a keen appreciation for historic homes and interior design. As a top producing sales partner with Dilbeck Estates/Christie’s International Real Estate, he is the recipient of the Platinum Service Award and Award of Merit. A member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, he is an expert in listing and selling luxury properties.

About Dilbeck Estates



Dilbeck Estates is a local family-owned real estate company with 14 offices throughout the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and nearby Southern California communities since 1950. The company has a global reach through its exclusive membership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and affiliations with Christie’s International Real Estate and Luxury Portfolio.

About Christie’s International Real Estate



Christie's International Real Estate connects buyers and sellers of the world's most important properties. The real estate company is driven by its global span and the expertise of an Affiliate network, which extends to more than 140 Affiliate brokerages in 46 countries and a combined annual sales volume of approximately $115 billion in 2016. The company's unique international perspective on the worlds of art and luxury, together with unparalleled service, has made Christie's International Real Estate the global authority in the marketing of distinctive properties.

