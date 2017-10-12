Luxury Vacation Rental Management Company, 360 Blue, Expands Luxury Home Inventory

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

360 Blue, a ​vacation ​rental management company based on the Emerald Coast, known for ​its world-class service and representing the largest collection of luxury homes on the coast, acquired all interests of Double Q Beach Vacation Home Rentals this week.

“Exceptional service, both to our home owners and guests alike, is the core principle ​foundation of our business,” says Ashley Horsley, co-owner and CEO ​of​ 360 Blue. “We started with a handful of high-end properties a decade ago and have grown to over 300 of the most luxurious properties along the coast. The addition of these properties will integrate seamlessly into our management program."

The acquired homes will now benefit from 360 Blue's full-service property management model, and will ​receive the same services as all other 300+ luxury properties on​ its management program, including in-house marketing,​ full service property management, guest services, executive concierge services, and maintenance team​s​. 360 Blue will maintain it's current employee-to-property ratio at 1 full time employee for every 4.75 properties, the lowest employee-to-property ratio in the area, which allows them to provide a boutique level of service to every home owner, property and guest.

“360 Blue is a local​, ​family-owned business. We are passionate about our home​s​ on the Emerald Coast and the local lifestyle,” says Ashley Horsley. “Our team is proud to be a leader in the property management industry through innovative thinking, offering the most comprehensive services while giving back to those in need."

