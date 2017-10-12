MaidPro Cleans Up Hurricane Harvey

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

MaidPro, a residential cleaning franchise, has partnered with product vendors to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. The MaidPro community has rallied together to create “cleaning buckets” to help families who have been affected by the devastation.

CNN has reported that Hurricane Harvey dropped an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain on Texas and Louisiana in a 6-day period causing over 75 billion dollars in damages. MaidPro currently has 25 locations across the state of Texas.

Leading the cleanup was MaidPro franchisee Cyndi Williams of MaidPro Katy (TX). Williams—with help from the MaidPro Home Office, fellow MaidPro Franchisees, and product vendors—was able to create and distribute over 300 brand new “cleaning buckets.” The buckets consisted of cleaning products, towels, sponges, mini scrapers, and more. Marcus Pough of MaidPro White Rock and Jenn Curtis of MaidPro Bryan/College Station were essential in the pick-up and delivery of supplies.

MaidPro would like to extend their gratitude to their partner vendors HyKo, P&G, Microfiber Wholesale, Nationwide Sales & Service, Sponge Outlet, Dott Products and Coastal Distributors. Without their help, the hurricane relief project would not have been possible.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent natural disasters. It is a wonderful feeling to see our MaidPro family helping in every way possible,” said Madeleine Park, MaidPro Marketing Manager. “We are in the business of helping others and will continue to do so whenever and wherever we can.”

ABOUT MAIDPRO



MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 226 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities by USA Today’s Franchising Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

