Microsoft and Softtek Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Latin America

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Partnership opens up Microsoft’s extensive Cloud offerings to a wide range of organizations across the region.

Softtek, a leading global IT services provider dedicated to creating value through technology, today announced a new partnership with Microsoft that extends all of its cloud solutions through the use of Microsoft’s Azure platform to drive the digital transformation of its customers through machine learning, big data, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and Internet of Things solutions, among others.

Digital technologies help organizations in four key areas: involving customers, engaging employees, optimizing processes, and transforming products. This extended partnership with Microsoft will enhance Softtek’s ability to deliver value on those key areas.

“The partnership with Softtek is one more example of our deep commitment to organizations to promote change in the way they integrate people, data, and processes into secure and intelligent digital platforms,” stated César Cernuda, President of Microsoft Latin America. “It is another step forward that we are taking to support the digital transformation of companies in our region.”

The economic and social development of Latin America is deeply related to its adoption of digital transformation, which is already seen as a priority for the leading companies of the region. According to IDC, 86% of CEOs consider digital transformation as the number one priority when it comes to reaching their business objectives.

Softtek, a Microsoft Certified Partner for 14 years, provides systems integration solutions for large firms as well as SMEs in over 20 countries. One of its strongest lines of business is the implementation of SAP solutions under the SaaS (Software as a Service) model.

“We are enhancing our ability to further help customers bridge their digital gap and develop better applications and services through Microsoft’s comprehensive cloud platform,” said Blanca Treviño, president and CEO of Softtek. “Microsoft’s technology, and longstanding commitment to Latin America, combined with our unique footprint and understanding of the region, is a great asset that our customers will be able to leverage through highly customized offerings.”

Softtek is bringing a series of services and solutions based on Microsoft technology, to the Latin America market, that include Industrial IoT solutions, cloud migration as well as SAP solutions on the Azure platform.

About Softtek



Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company helping organizations bridge the digital gap. With presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, Softtek provides Global 2000 organizations with technology solutions that create value through technology. Visit http://www.softtek.com, follow @Softtek, connect with Softtek on LinkedIn and read Softtek’s blog.

About Microsoft



Microsoft is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, contact:

Karen Liedl



Softtek PR



Karen.liedl(at)softtek.com



+1 763-291-1464

Alejandra Lucero



Porter Novelli for Microsoft Latam



v-alelu(at)microsoft.com



+1 305 498 8675

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/microsoft-softtek-partner/digital-transformation/prweb14780985.htm