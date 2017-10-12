NAfME and the CMA Foundation Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Capitol Hill October 12, 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) along with the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation are hosting a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month featuring the music of Mariachi Huenachi of Wenatchee High School from Washington state, led by Mariachi Director Ramon Rivera, on Thursday, October 12th at 5:30pm-7:30pm in the Rayburn Courtyard.

Wenatchee School District’s Mariachi Program has been nationally recognized as being the fastest growing mariachi music program outside of Mexico, currently integrating more than 300 participating students ages 9-18. Their performance will give Members of Congress, staff, and visitors the opportunity to experience one of the oldest musical traditions of our Hispanic and Latinx heritage.

Representative Dave Reichert (R-WA), who represents the band’s congressional district, and Representative Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), will be in attendance. Michael J. Blakeslee, NAfME Executive Director and CEO, and Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, will deliver remarks.

Members and staff will also have an opportunity to learn more about this in-school music program and its success in elevating student achievement so that this program can be replicated in other schools across the country.

Members, staff, and visitors are encouraged to attend. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

For more information about NAfME visit nafme.org; for the Country Music Association Foundation visit cmafoundation.org. To learn more about the Mariachi Huenachi music program visit whsmariachi.org.

Note: This event will include light appetizers and refreshments, and it will not include a full sit-down meal in accordance with Congressional ethics rules.

National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.

CMA created the nonprofit 501(c)(3) CMA Foundation in 2011. Guided by the generosity of the Country Music community, the CMA Foundation focuses on improving and sustaining music education programs everywhere while supporting worthwhile causes important to the Country Music Association. In 2017, the CMA Foundation has earmarked a record $3.1 million to 44 in- and after-school music education programs across the country, bringing the Foundation’s total contributions to date to more than $17.5 million, touching the lives of one million students. For more information, visit CMAfoundation.org or the CMA Foundation official Facebook page.

