NAI Announces Opening of New Solutions Center in Troy, MI

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

NAI, a leading manufacturer of end-to-end connectivity solutions for high performance systems in industrial, telecom, data and medical industries, has announced the opening of its new Solutions Center in Troy, Michigan. This new facility is staffed by experienced design and application engineers who partner with NAI customers to provide the right connectivity solution for the customers’ applications. The facility also works in close coordination with NAI resident engineers now located on-site with key customers.

The NAI Solutions Center’s capabilities can be scaled to meet NAI customers’ needs, ranging from design assistance to full service. Our engineers are available to help our customers in selecting the appropriate off-the-shelf materials and perform VA/VE (Value-added/Value-engineered) reviews of existing applications as well as design an entire connectivity solution.

Jason Porter, NAI’s Vice President of Engineering and Continuous Improvement, will be heading up the Solutions Center. Mr. Porter explains, “NAI has well established operations in its plants for product development and engineering when the customer has a connectivity solution in mind. However, if a customer has an application, and is unsure what the best connectivity solution might be, the Solutions Center will solve this design requirement.”

Jon Jensen, CEO at NAI, states “There are unmet customer needs that our new Solutions Center will be able to serve. We expect this to become a showcase for our highly skilled engineering team.”

The 5,000-square foot facility will become operational on October 1, 2017. It is located at 700 Tower Drive, Suite 125, Troy, Michigan 48098. Phone: 248-817-4106.

About NAI

NAI has been a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced mission-critical and high-reliability fiber optic and copper cable assemblies and harnesses since 1993. A world class integrated supply chain, expert operations management, and a global manufacturing footprint in low cost regions, combine to provide NAI customers with a unique solution for their connectivity product requirements.

NAI manufactures assemblies across diverse markets including fiber optics, telecom, industrial, medical and aerospace industries. The company’s unique ability to service both high mix / low volume and low mix / high volume programs, while complying with complex regulatory requirements, enables us to support the unique business needs of all customers, delivering the confidence and reliability that enable their success.

