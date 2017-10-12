NES Financial Announced as a Premier Platinum Sponsor at the 7th Annual IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Market leader for EB-5 fund administration showcases Platinum Medallion Program

NES Financial, the leading provider of EB-5 administration solutions, will be a Premier Platinum sponsor at the 7th Annual IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum, exhibiting at Booth #1 on October 23–25 in Miami, Florida.

IIUSA is the leading trade association for EB-5 Regional Centers. The IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum will focus on educational and business development of the program on a global scale. Attended by international investment and economic development professionals, the event will feature panels on legislative and regulatory activities that will affect the future of the program.

NES Financial will be showcasing their Platinum Medallion Program, which recognizes projects that have implemented best practices resulting in greater security, transparency and compliance. This award has gained recognition throughout the industry as a mark of the highest levels of administrative excellence — a distinction which has become more important in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

In addition, NES Financial will be highlighting an innovative new solution — the EB-5 Redeployment Program. Developed together with Medallion Partner and Registered Investment Advisor Capital United and real estate lending, investment and advisory leader Greystone, this comprehensive solution features a proprietary redeployment structure, built on industry best practices, that satisfies the USCIS “at risk” requirements.

“The IIUSA Conference is a great place to highlight our Medallion Program, since many of our clients and partners will be in attendance,” said Laura Kelly, NES Financial Vice President of Marketing. “The EB-5 industry continuously grows each year, and the event presents an opportunity for us to meet new stakeholders and introduce them to our industry-leading administration solutions.”

Executive Vice President Reid Thomas will be a speaker on the panel “Sustainment of Investment: Investor Risks & Potential Market-Based Solutions to the Capital Redeployment Conundrum.” This timely panel will discuss interpretations of the USCIS update to its EB-5 Policy Manual in June 2017 regarding redeployment and sustainment of investment, what it means for the industry and the questions that are left unanswered by this update.

NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back and middle office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, we offer industry-leading fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 administration, and 1031 tax deferred exchange services. Our unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 11 consecutive years of successful independent audits of our technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $75B of 1031 assets annually, and has worked with over 550 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.

