Nutritional Products International Announces Addition of Dr. Michael Nguyen to Board of Directors

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in the world of marketing for a wide range of nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products, announced the addition of Dr. Michael Nguyen to its board of directors.

Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in the world of marketing for a wide range of nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products, announced the addition of Dr. Michael Nguyen to its board of directors.

Dr. Nguyen, a co-founder of Vein Institute & Pain Centers of America, is a physician with a clinical and academic practice focused on pain medicine and venous disease. He is a highly respected doctor in the field of pain relief, regularly seeing famous patients such as Mark Ingram, Michelle Wie, Brad Faxon, Anquan Boldin, Elvis Dumervil, Willie Snead, Kareem Jackson, Olin Brown, Karrie Webb, Kamaru Usman and many more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nguyen to the NPI team,” said CEO Mitch Gould. “I have experienced Dr. Nguyen’s expertise firsthand, and know just how skilled he is in providing patients with pain relief. His insight into the world of medicine, especially in the areas of pain relief and venous disease, will be a tremendous asset to our board.”

Dr. Nguyen is double board certified in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine and Interventional Pain. He completed his residency and advanced fellowship training at Harvard Medical School, where he became one of the university’s most respected Fellows, winning the “Fellow of the Year” award in his final year. After completing his training, Dr. Nguyen remained on staff at Harvard, where he earned such awards as “Outstanding Teacher of the Year” and “Mentor of the Year.”

While at Harvard, Dr. Nguyen developed an interest in venous disease, and was key in developing and introducing a variety of minimally invasive treatments to the pain division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He has been featured in textbooks, television, print and other medical literature as a visionary in medical technology.

From his office in Manhattan, Dr. Nguyen regularly hosts physicians from all over the country who come to observe him and learn the most up-to-date techniques in pain management.

“I am pleased to offer my services and knowledge to NPI, and look forward to playing a role in helping the company continue to move forward and help people all over the nation achieve their health goals,” said Dr. Nguyen.

Nutritional Products International is a leading nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that provides sales and distribution services for worldwide brands. Its team specializes in working with key buyers across the U.S., providing a fast track to the world’s most important market.

For more information about the brand, visit http://www.nutricompany.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14635130.htm